Injustices will continue unless officials meting them out are punished: Prashant Bhushan

Supreme Court advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan said in Kolkata on Sunday that police officers and government officials who mete out injustice by filing fake cases or sending bulldozers to illegally raze buildings should also be tried in courts.

Bhushan, who was detained in Delhi on Saturday during the CJP protest, said, “While it is important to defend people who are being wronged by the authorities, it is also important to ensure punishment for the police officers and government officials whose actions led to the injustice.” He added, “Unless this is assured, incidents of injustice will continue to take place in the country. We will defend 200 of them; they will file cases against 10,000.”

He was speaking at the West Bengal conference of lawyers and activists organised by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

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Calling the BJP-led Centre fascist, Bhushan said, “The government has taken over institutions like the CAG, the judiciary, and even the media by placing people at the helm of affairs whom they can control.”

He added, “The government has ensured this by either appointing people who echo the RSS ideology or those who are corrupt and can be threatened to work at the behest of the government, such as CEC Gyanesh Kumar.”

Bhushan did not stop at Kumar and trained his guns at a section of judges who, he claimed, are corrupt and are controlled by the government.

Bhushan further said, “The government had enforced a lockdown on democracy in Delhi yesterday. This was done to thwart a peaceful protest against the vote theft in the nation by the youth. The Supreme Court, which until now wasn’t saying much about the issues, too had to react today.”

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“In Bengal, you are seeing incidents of mob violence where the police are behaving as mute spectators or sometimes, even joining the violence,” he said.

Hailing the youth-led protests across the nation, Bhushan said when institutions get compromised, there should be protests on the streets. “When people take to the streets, institutions get scared and realise that if the government of the day changes, they will have no scope to escape.”

Bhushan concluded that the government’s “fear” was evident in measures such as internet restrictions and the crackdown on protesters. “Yeh darr achha hai (This fear is good),” he added.

Some judges don’t believe in Constitution: Justice A M Thipsay

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Supporting Bhushan’s assertion that some judges are compromised, retired Bombay High Court Judge Justice Abhay Mahadeo Thipsay said, “In the last 10 years, certain people have been appointed in the judiciary who feel that the Constitution has been forcefully enforced in the country or do not believe in the Constitutional principles.”

Thipsay, the chief guest at the event, said peaceful protests are a right of the citizens, but the crackdown shows the government is scared.

Among the panellists was noted academic Prof Apoorvanand. Addressing the crowd, he said, “When history will be written, it will be mentioned that it was only India which prominently protested against fascism and fought it back. We are going through a phase where the oppressed is pushing back the oppressor. There is no scope of being dejected at this juncture.”

QR code to add voters left out by SIR

The APCR event also saw the launch of a QR code to help those who have been pushed out of the voter list to get their names added.