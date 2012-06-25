Pranab to meet RBI guv today

Union Finance Minister and UPAs presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjee will meet the RBI governor and Union finance secretary tomorrow,after which measures to improve economic performance will be announced.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Dhakuria today,Mukherjee reiterated his concern over depreciation of the Indian currency. We shall have to take some corrective measures and wait for a while, he said.

Mukherjee,who will put in his papers as finance minister on June 26,termed the depreciation of the Indian rupee a matter of concern and said he was worried about the current financial situation .

Before going to Belur Mutt to seek blessings,Mukherjee again appealed to all political parties to support him. I am appealing to all,including those who have not yet supported me,to support the UPA candidate, he said without naming the Trinamool Congress

At Belur Mutt,the swamijis gifted Mukherjee a dhoti and chadar. Then Mukherjee went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor M K Narayanan. He stayed there for around two hours before leaving for his residence,where he held discussions with party colleagues including Manas Bhunia,state irrigation minister,Abdul Mannan,media secretary of the Pradesh Congress,and a host of other leaders.

Around 4.35 pm,he left for the airport for the flight to Delhi. Well-wishers thronged his residence with flowers. Aides said that Mukherjee would be back before the presidential election and seek the blessings of his family.

Many Pradesh Congress leaders said they would miss Mukherjees guardianship in politics as well as in the party. Bhunia said,I went to the airport with my Pradesh Congress colleagues. I told him that this would be his last visit as Congress minister. He will come again as presidential candidate. We are proud of him.

