Post-poll violence: PIL filed in Calcutta HC over use of bulldozer to raze shops

The petition has sought the court’s intervention in the use of bulldozers in Hogg Market as well as incidents of post-poll vandalism and political violence in various parts of the state.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday over alleged incidents of post-poll vandalism, including the toppling of a Vladimir Lenin statue in Murshidabad and the shops damaged by bulldozers in Hogg Market in Kolkata.

The PIL was mentioned before a Division Bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay.

The court allowed the petition to be filed and is likely to hear the matter on Friday.

Advocate Ritankar Das, who mentioned the matter, said that the petition raises three issues. “First, we have challenged political rallies involving JCBs, bulldozers and other earth-moving machinery,” Das told mediapersons.