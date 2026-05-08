Post-poll violence: PIL filed in Calcutta HC over use of bulldozer to raze shops

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday over alleged incidents of post-poll vandalism, including the toppling of a Vladimir Lenin statue in Murshidabad and the shops damaged by bulldozers in Hogg Market in Kolkata.
The PIL was mentioned before a Division Bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay.
The court allowed the petition to be filed and is likely to hear the matter on Friday.
Advocate Ritankar Das, who mentioned the matter, said that the petition raises three issues. “First, we have challenged political rallies involving JCBs, bulldozers and other earth-moving machinery,” Das told mediapersons.
“The second issue is that a statue of Lenin was vandalised in Murshidabad. This was also brought to the notice of the High Court. The third issue is that rampant vandalism took place in the New Market–Hogg Market area, where shops were damaged using bulldozers and other earth-moving machinery. The court heard the matter and allowed it to be filed and is likely to be heard on Friday,” he added.
The petition has sought the court’s intervention in the use of bulldozers in Hogg Market as well as incidents of post-poll vandalism and political violence in various parts of the state.
Although the BJP leadership has repeatedly claimed that the violence will be suppressed with strict measures, the state administration has also warned of strict action.
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Meanwhile, the police have arrested eight persons in connection with the bulldozer procession and vandalism in New Market. Kolkata Police said that four people were initially arrested on Wednesday afternoon and four others were arrested later in the evening. An FIR has been registered against those arrested under multiple sections.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More