Post-poll violence in Bengal: CBI files seven more FIRs

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered seven more FIRs in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal. The agency has filed a total of 28 FIRs. According to sources in the CBI, the number of cases are likely to increase as the investigation progresses. On Saturday, ten FIRs were filed including murder, attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt etc.

On Sunday, several CBI teams visited several parts of the state as part of investigation into incidents of alleged post-poll violence. Teams visited different places in South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Birbhum and Cooch Behar, among others. CBI officials saw and examined the houses of the complainants and interrogated them. Videos were recorded and photos were taken by the team.

A six-member team of CBI officers reached Sarisha, a village under Diamond Harbor Assembly constituency. According to sources, BJP supporter Raju Samanta was allegeldy beaten to death in the area. He was the booth president of the party and was an active member of BJP. TMC supporters were allegedly behind his murder, the sources said. Samples were collected, the team spoke to eyewitnesses of the incident. Investigating officials also visited Toofanjanj and Sonarpur.

A special team of CBI reached Chilakhana in Toofangunj where on May 5th a TMC supporter Shahenur Rahman was killed and the BJP supporters were accused of the murder. In this case, the CBI is investigating the murder allegations against the BJP.

The CBI spoke to the family of the deceased person and took all the details related to investigation of the case by the police. A team also visited several places in South 24 Parganas district. Nirmal Mondal, a BJP supporter was allegedly beaten to death in Sonarpur. Although CBI officials went to Nirmal Mondal’s house but since his wife was not there they spoke to Nirmal Mondal’s wife and relatives at a relative’s house in Jayanagar.

CBI has already arrested two people in connection with post poll violence. Bijoy Ghosh and Ashima Ghosh were arrested from Chapra in Nadia district yesterday in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Dharma Mondol, on May 14.

On August 19, Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe all the rape and murder cases that allegedly took place in West Bengal after state assembly elections. Following this, the CBI constituted special teams to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal. For other cases, it constituted a Special Investigation Team involving IPS officials, including the police commissioner. The court asked them to submit the report within six weeks.

Four CBI teams, comprising seven members each, have been visiting the areas in other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed the BJP when asked about the latest development with regard to post-poll violence cases..

” Where is the Human Rights Commission now? They have turned into BJP’s party people. Attack after attack is taking place in Tripura. What is the Human Rights Commission Team doing now ? Why is not anyone visiting Agartala, Tripura now?”

In response to Ghosh statement, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “They (TMC) should first save their leaders from the hands of CBI. Tripura and Bengal cannot be compared. What they are doing in Tripura is drama.”