Post-poll violence: HC cancels bail of prime accused in Bhatpara death case

The Calcutta High Court cancelled the bail granted to the main accused in a case related to the death of Jay Prakash Yadav in Bhatpara in an alleged post-poll violence incident and directed him to surrender within 48 hours.

The CBI had registered a case on August 25 last year, following the High Court’s order and had taken over the investigation into the case. Earlier, a case was registered at Bhatpara police station against three accused and an unidentified person, alleging that they had gone to the victim’s house where they allegedly abused him and his family members. One of the accused, Tum Run Chowdhury, allegedly hurled a bomb at the victim who was killed in the explosion.