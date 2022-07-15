scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Post-poll violence: HC cancels bail of prime accused in Bhatpara death case

Earlier, a case was registered at Bhatpara police station against three accused and an unidentified person, alleging that they had gone to the victim's house where they allegedly abused him and his family members. One of the accused, Tum Run Chowdhury, allegedly hurled a bomb at the victim who was killed in the explosion.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 15, 2022 5:17:18 am
Calcutta High Court, Bhatpara, Post-poll violence, West Bengal poll violence, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsCalcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court cancelled the bail granted to the main accused in a case related to the death of Jay Prakash Yadav in Bhatpara in an alleged post-poll violence incident and directed him to surrender within 48 hours.

More from Kolkata

The CBI had registered a case on August 25 last year, following the High Court’s order and had taken over the investigation into the case. Earlier, a case was registered at Bhatpara police station against three accused and an unidentified person, alleging that they had gone to the victim’s house where they allegedly abused him and his family members. One of the accused, Tum Run Chowdhury, allegedly hurled a bomb at the victim who was killed in the explosion.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement