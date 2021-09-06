West Bengal Post-poll violence: Dead BJP worker’s family tells CBI to probe cops

The Family members of an alleged post-poll violence victim have appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate an investigation against police personnel in connection with such incidents.

The family members of Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker who was killed during the wave of violence after the declaration of the Assembly poll results in the state, alleged discrepancies in the initial FIR filed by the police.

“The accused police officers should be arrested. The Sub-Inspector of Narkeldanga police station used to sit in the party office of a local political leader instead of visiting the place where the murder took place. How do you expect such people to conduct a fair investigation?” said Biswajit Sarkar, brother of the deceased BJP worker.

Biswajit had earlier visited the CGO Complex, which houses the CBI’s Kolkata office, seeking action against Narkeldanga police. The agency had asked him to submit a complaint in writing. On Sunday, he submitted a copy of the complaint that the family had given to the police along with a copy of the FIR. The CBI may soon summon the officers concerned in connection with the allegations raised by the victim’s family, sources said.

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Sunday visited the family of the alleged rape victim at Khejuri in Purba Medinipur for the third time in connection with its investigation into the case.

On May 5, this year, the mother of a BJP worker was allegedly gang-raped and forced to consume pesticide. The CBI has recorded the victim’s statement.

A separate team from the agency also visited the Petla gram panchayat area of Dinhata in Cooch Behar where a BJP activist, Haradhan Roy, was allegedly killed on May 3. The sleuths reconstructed the crime scene, said sources.

The CBI has already filed two chargesheets in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal.

On July 19, the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI probe alleged murders and rapes and also directed a parallel investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising IPS officers posted in Bengal. On Thursday, the state government named 10 officers for the SIT.

So far, the central probe agency has filed a total of 34 FIRs against those allegedly involved in murder or other alleged atrocities on BJP workers.