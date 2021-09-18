Post-poll violence: CBI takes over probe into two more cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it had taken over the probe into the alleged rape of a minor girl in Malda, and a murder case in South 24 Parganas. Both the cases are part of the CBI’s investigation into alleged post-poll violence in the state. With these, the scope of the CBI investigation has widened to 37 cases.

The rape case was registered in Malda on May 5, three days after the election results were announced, while the second case was initially registered at the Nodakhali police station in South 24 Parganas on July 2 after the complainant alleged that the accused severely beat his elder brother, and caused injuries that led to his sister-in-law’s death.

According to the complainant, the accused was beating his brother and when his sister-in-law tried to intervene she received blows on the head with bamboo and a brickbat. A doctor at the Muchisa hospital referred the couple to Kolkata but the woman succumbed on her way to the hospital while the man is still in serious condition in Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.

Meanwhile, CBI teams on Friday visited Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas to investigate a murder case. Shortly after the results were declared, a supporter of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) identified as Hasanur Rahman was bombed and killed in the village of Ula in Duttapukur. Following the attack, the police arrested four people while four of the accused are still on the run. CBI officials visited the house of an accused and collected documents.