Post-poll violence: CBI files eight FIRs, 6 are for murder cases

The CBI, which took over the probe into alleged incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal on the direction of Kolkata High Court, has, so far, registered eight FIRs, six of which are for murder cases.

The FIRs have been filed under relevant IPC sections for murder, sexual assault, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

According to sources, a total of 11 complaints have so far been received by the agency. Till the end of Thursday, the CBI had received nine complaints. Two more were submitted on Friday.

Of the eleven complaints, the majority are from Nadia district, sources said. At least three to fifteen people have been named in each of the FIRs filed by CBI. As its investigation into the alleged incidents of post-poll violence proceeds further, the agency will register more FIRs.

On Friday, CBI teams again visited families of the alleged post-poll violence victims in Bhatpara, Chapra and Krishnanagar as part of its continuing probe. The sleuths also met the kin of victims in Nadia district.

Sources said the CBI will move the high court seeking DNA and autopsy reports of deceased BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar of Narkeldanga. The FIR in the Narkeldanga case mentions seven to eight unknown persons as suspects and accused.

The investigating teams are focussing on visiting the alleged crime scenes and meeting the family members of victims. According to sources, the CBI sleuths, in due course, are likely to summon officers who had been investigating these cases earlier. The agency has already taken case-related documents and been briefed on them by the state police.

“The wheels of justice have started moving. Calcutta High Court had ordered CBI to investigate all cases of rapes and murders in post poll violence that ensued in West Bengal on the 19th (of May). Just a week later, on the 26th, the first set of cases have been filed,” the national in-charge of the BJP’s Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya, wrote on his official Twitter handle after the CBI registered cases in alleged post-poll violence incidents.

The agency took over the probe into these incidents following an order to that effect by the high court on August 19.

“The committee, NHRC, any other commission or authority and the state shall immediately hand over the entire record of the cases entrusted to the CBI for investigation. It is made clear that it shall be a court-monitored investigation. Any obstruction in the course of investigation by anyone shall be viewed seriously,” the court observed while passing the order.

The court asked the central agency to investigate allegations of murder, rape and crimes against women during the alleged wave of violence after the election results were declared. For other cases, it constituted a Special Investigation Team involving IPS officials, including the police commissioner. The court asked them to submit the report within six weeks.