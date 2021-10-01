Post-poll violence: CBI chargesheet names 20 in BJP worker’s ‘murder’

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 20 people in the alleged murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in northeast Kolkata’s Kankurgachhi.

The chargesheet was filed before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Sealdah.

On the orders of the Calcutta High Court to probe incidents of alleged violence in the state after the declaration of the Assembly election results, the CBI filed an FIR in the Kankurgachhi ‘murder’ on August 25 and took over the case, which had been initially registered on a complaint against seven to eight unidentified persons, at Kolkata’s Narkeldanga police station on May 2.

It was alleged that the accused attacked the BJP worker with sticks and also damaged household items at his residence. Sarkar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Though the chargesheet has been submitted in the case, the investigation still hasn’t been closed,” a CBI officer said.

The accused persons named in the chargesheet are Sanjay Samanta, Samir Samanta, Sankar Das alias Buno, Arun Dey, Rahul Dey, Sourav Dey, Sukhdeb Poddar, Amit Das, Arup Das, Biswajit Das, Sanjay Barik, Amit Das, Tumpa Das alias Kali, Gopal Das, Papiya Barik, Sanjay Basak, Sufal Bose, Sanjay Dey alias Suvo, Abhijit Dey and Kajal Das.

According to local sources, the accused are all supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The alleged incident took place on May 2, the day the Assembly poll results were declared. Sarkar was found dead at Kankurgachhi in the Narkeldanga police station area after being allegedly beaten by a mob. His brother Biswajit claimed that local Trinamool leaders had threatened him and his sibling with dire consequences during the polls. The BJP worker’s family had also demanded strict action against the local police for allegedly acting at the behest of local Trinamool leaders.

The victim’s brother had brought serious charges against officers at Narkeldanga police station. However, none of them figures in the CBI chargesheet.

A clash erupted between BJP supporters and the police during the handover of his body to his family after four months, as members of the saffron party alleged a delay in the process. However, the body was later cremated.

Two days’ ago, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against six persons accused of murdering a BJP worker in Cooch Behar district. The chargesheet was filed before the court of ACJM at Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar. The agency filed an FIR on August 27 and took charge of investigation in the case registered at Sitalkuchi police station in the district on May 5 on a complaint against unknown persons. The victim’s wife lodged the complaint claiming that unknown attackers beat him with iron rods before opening fire. The BJP worker was rushed to Dinhata Hospital where he died during treatment. The accused named in the CBI chargesheet were identified as Tahidul Mia, Haridas Barman, Madan Barman Naba Kumar Barman, Shyamal Barman and Arabindo Barman.