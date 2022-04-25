Post-poll violence case: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal skips CBI summons again

Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district unit president Anubrata Mondal on Sunday failed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yet again in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal on the grounds of health. On Saturday, Mondal, a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was asked by agency officials to appear before them by 2:30pm on Sunday.

Also, he evaded questioning by CBI sleuths in a cattle smuggling case on Saturday), a day after he was released from SSKM Hospital.

The federal agency is planning to initiate legal action in this connection, it is learnt. A CBI team had even visited SSKM Hospital where the TMC leader was undergoing treatment and sought his medical report.

Anubrata Mondal’s lawyer said his client was facing respiratory issues and chest pain since two of his arteries were blocked. “We informed the CBI yesterday as well as today about his health condition. He will surely co-operate if they come to his place for questioning,” the lawyer said.

He has evaded several summons in both the cases.

The CBI had summoned Mondal soon after the Calcutta High Court upheld a single-judged bench order in the first week of this month. The court refused to grant him protection from arrest in the cattle smuggling case.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday had described the CBI summons to their party leader as “political Vendetta”. “It is not clear why the CBI is in such a tearing hurry to question the man just after he was released from Hospital,” Bhattacharya said.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, “He can’t leave the country. He should cooperate if he hasn’t done anything wrong. We have seen many people making such excuses but then they had to spend days in jail.”