Saturday, June 04, 2022
Post-poll violence case: CBI questions two TMC MLAs

The MLA of Labhpur, Abhijit Sinha, and Ketugram MLA Shahnawaz Hussain appeared for questioning before the CBI at its camp office in Durgapur in the morning, a senior officer said.

By: PTI | Birbhum |
June 5, 2022 4:52:58 am
The CBI has sought the mobile number of TMC's Birbhum chief Anubrata Mondal 's daughter, which they suspect was used by him to make and receive several calls on the days of violence.

THE CBI has interrogated two TMC MLAs on Saturday in the connection with the violence following last year’s Assembly election in West Bengal, a senior officer said.

The MLA of Labhpur in Birbhum district, Abhijit Sinha, and Purba Bardhaman’s Ketugram MLA Shahnawaz Hussain appeared for questioning before the CBI at its camp office in Durgapur in the morning, he said.

“Both the MLAs were questioned for more than one and a half hours. They were asked about their activities on dates when incidents of violence were reported. The interrogation sessions were videographed,” the CBI officer said. Both the MLAs are considered close to TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

The CBI has sought the mobile number of Mondal’s daughter, which they suspect was used by him to make and receive several calls on the days of violence, the officer said.  “There are records of Mondal getting and making calls from a number of a very close relative. We suspect that the number belongs to his daughter and that is the reason we have sought it,” the officer claimed.

Mondal appeared before the CBI for questioning in the post-poll violence cases at the central agency’s office in Kolkata on Thursday. The TMC leader is also under the CBI scanner in the cattle smuggling case.

