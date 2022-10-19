scorecardresearch
Post-poll violence case: CBI questions TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty

According to sources, Trinamool councillor and mayor in the council of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Debraj Chakraborty appeared before CBI officials at CGO Complex in Salt Lake at 11 am on Tuesday. Chakraborty was questioned for two hours.

Chakraborty, the president of Trinamool Youth Congress' Dum Dum and Barrackpore units, said he will be cooperating with the CBI in the investigation.

The CBI questioned Debraj Chakraborty, the husband of Trinamool MLA Aditi Munsi from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency, in connection with the alleged post-poll violence case.

According to sources, Debaraj was not named in the FIR in this connection, but his name came up later in the investigation. That is why the Trinamool youth leader will be interrogated, according to sources.

According to sources, Chakraborty is being questioned in connection with the death of BJP worker Prasenjit Das, who was found hanging near his house at Dum Dum Park in the first week of May after the Assembly election results were announced.

Chakraborty, the president of Trinamool Youth Congress’ Dum Dum and Barrackpore units, said he will be cooperating with the CBI in the investigation.

More from Kolkata

On the Calcutta High Court’s orders to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal, the CBI registered a case of abetment to suicide against nine people, including two staffers of the Baguiati police station, as complained by the victim’s mother to a magistrate, officials said.

