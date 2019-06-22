Post-poll violence: BJP demands CBI probe, to send three-member team to Bhatpara

The BJP on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of two persons following clashes that broke out at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas on Thursday. Alleging that both the deceased were killed in police firing, the BJP central leadership accused the state police of acting as “TMC cadres”.

BJP president Amit Shah also formed a panel of three sitting Lok Sabha MPs to visit the trouble-torn area.

The three-member panel comprises former union ministers S S Ahluwalia and Satpal Singh as well as Retd DGP V D Ram.

According to a statement from the BJP, Shah has expressed grief over the death of two people. The panel will visit Bhatpara on Saturday and will submit its report to Shah.

“We want a CBI inquiry into yesterday’s incident. We have learnt that police have opened fire. But one TMC leader is saying that police did not open fire. If that is the case, then who fired the bullets? Only a CBI probe will bring out the truth,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the violence.

“Mamata Banerjee is provoking her party workers to indulge in violence, so that BJP workers get scared. They want to capture the polling booths in the upcoming elections. This is a shameful act, and she will have to face the consequences,” Vijayvargiya said.

“Mamata Banerjee and her party goons along with police have turned Bengal into killing fields just because the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state… The kind of terror they have let loose in Bengal is unprecedented. They are trying to wipe out BJP cadres and voters from the Bhatpara area. But this will not yield any result,” he added.

On Friday, BJP workers — led by party’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh — gathered outside the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate to protest against the violence that killed two persons, Ram Babu Shah and Dharamveer Shaw, and also injured over five people. They demanded immediate action against policemen, who had allegedly ordered the firing.

Singh also submitted a deputation at the commissionerate seeking immediate action.

“We will salute the Barrackpore police commissioner if he arrests the criminals, but will launch a movement against him if he fails to do so. Criminals from Kamarhati areas are coming to Bhatpara to create trouble. Section 144 of the CrPC is not applicable for them. It is only applicable to the residents. We have nothing against the IPS officers. The system is not letting them work in an unbiased manner,” Singh said after submitting the deputation.

Later in the day, Singh led a rally in Kankinara Bazar with the bodies of the two victims.

BJP leaders also took out a protest rally in Kolkata to condemn the incident. Party leaders walked from state BJP headquarters to Esplanade demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

But the ruling Trinamool Congress hit out at the BJP. “There is a BJP MP, MLA and a BJP-ruled municipality in that area. There the state government inaugurated a new police station yesterday. Why was the BJP so irked by such a move that they had to resort to violence? It means that the areas under its MPs and MLAs will witness violence like that so that the party benefits from them,” TMC leader and minister Bratya Basu said.

(With PTI Inputs)