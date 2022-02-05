Post-poll violence: 9 held in BJP man’s killing last year, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday arrested nine people, including two women, in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Jhargram district as part of its ongoing probe into the violence that followed the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

“The CBI had registered an instant case on 21st September last year in compliance of the orders dated 19.8.2021 of the Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta and had taken over the investigation of the case,” said the investigative agency in a statement.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly attacked BJP worker Tarak Sahu while he was sitting in a tea stall over a political rivalry on March 21, 2021 in Jhargram district.

An FIR was lodged by the police on the same day against 14 persons. It was alleged that the attackers were residents of Pindrakuli in Jhargram and they used sharp weapons like an axe, knife and an iron rod in the attack. Sahu was rushed to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later. Those arrested on Friday were identified as Swapan Paira, Bijay Patar, Utpal Nayek, Sailen Giri, Pion Saren, Arup Giri, Bikram Saren, Sarujmoni Saren, Shakar Saren. Sources said that they are Trinamool Congress supporters.

“During the investigation, the role of the accused was found but they did not join the investigation. CBI identified the location of the accused and apprehended them,” said CBI.

The CBI also recently announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for information about two absconding women — Jharna Mistri alias Mamoni and Pratima Ghosh alias Mou — who are wanted for the alleged murder of a BJP worker’s mother.

As per police, a BJP worker’s mother Sovarani Mondal was allegedly beaten to death on May 2, 2021 in Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district. “The woman’s house was also vandalized. She died while trying to save her son who was being attacked by the accused,” said a source. She later died in the hospital.

It has issued a warrant against two persons who are accused of being involved in the murder of another BJP supporter, who was killed on May 3, 2021 in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar. It has also issued notices to the accused persons in connection with murder of another BJP leader in Birbhum district’s Nalhati, CBI officials said.

According to CBI sources, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for any lead in the arrest of the accused person in each case.

Meanwhile, the CBI also summoned West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak for questioning in connection with his alleged involvement in a coal smuggling case on February 8. Ghatak had evaded the summons for the case on February 2.

Reacting to the summons, TMC Secretary General and state minister Partha Chatterjee said, “There is nothing new in this. Their move is vindictive in nature. They sleep the whole year and get active before the polls.”

TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had questioned the timing of the CBI summons for TMC Birbhum unit’s district chief Anubrata Mondal. He was summoned for the third time in connection with an alleged case of post-poll violence on January 28.

On Thursday, the West Bengal State Election Commission announced that 108 municipalities in West Bengal will go to polls on February 27.

“Neither the Assembly elections, nor the Lok Sabha election is due. Polls are there throughout the year, that does not mean a person will never be questioned by any investigative agency,” said President of BJP’s West Bengal unit Sukanta Majumdar.