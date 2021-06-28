Post-election violence probe: NHRC team continues meets

The Committee, headed by Mr Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC has been touring various places of West Bengal and enquiring into veracity of these complaints/allegations.

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team, which is in the state on the direction of the Calcutta High Court to probe post-poll violence, received representations from complainants on Sunday and will continue to meet them on Monday.

A statement issued by NHRC said, “As per the direction of Hon’ble High Court of West Bengal…. a Committee has been constituted by Mr Justice A K Mishra, Chairperson, NHRC to look into the various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post poll period in the State of West Bengal. The Committee, headed by Mr Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC has been touring various places of West Bengal and enquiring into veracity of these complaints/allegations.”