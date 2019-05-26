Post-election violence is responsibility of state, says Vivek Dube

Vivek Dube, who was in charge of the Bengal Lok Sabha election as special police observer, said it was the responsibility of the state police and administration to prevent post-poll violence as the Election Commission’s role was over.

More than 300 companies of Central forces, which were deployed during the seven-phase elections in West Bengal, had started moving out of the state, said Dube.

“The post-poll violence is the responsibility of the state administration and police. The Commission has got no role in it,” he said.

The EC had appointed Dube, a retired IPS officer of the 1981 batch, for a free and fair election. He had replaced K K Sharma, a retired IPS officer of the 1982 batch.

The Trinamool Congress and other parties had alleged that Dube favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the appointment of Ajay V Nayak and Dube as special observers was not in accordance with the law.

“These two special observers had shown partisan attitude and always complied with the instructions given by the Central government and the ruling party at the Centre time and again,” she had said in her letter to EC.