TMC flags ‘force, bribery, MCC breach’ ahead of Bengal polls; seeks EC action

Written by Avantika Basu

Ahead of the assembly election in West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress has filed a series of complaints with the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking urgent intervention to “ensure the integrity of the electoral process”. In three complaints filed on April 21, the party flagged alleged misuse of public spaces, physical violence against civilians, and claims of electoral bribery.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) first flagged a public meeting held on April 20 at the football ground of Sonakhali High School in South 24 Parganas. According to the complaint, Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP candidate from the 210 Nandigram Assembly Constituency and a star campaigner, organised the gathering to support Tapan Dutta, a candidate for the 230 Daspur Assembly Constituency.

While the event had permission, the TMC said it was required to end by 1:30 pm. The party alleged the timeline was violated, with Adhikari’s helicopter arriving at 3:10 pm and the meeting continuing until 5:00 pm. It argued that exceeding the allotted time violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The party also raised concerns about the alleged role of security forces. The complaint alleged police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) blocked adjoining roads and disrupted an AITC programme that had already been approved, seeing it “monopolisation of public spaces” and a “failure of the impartiality” required by the Handbook for Police Observers 2023 and the Manual on Force Deployment in Elections 2023. It sought show-cause notices to Adhikari and Dutta and directions to police and CAPF personnel to remain strictly neutral.

In a second complaint, the TMC alleged that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel used “disproportionate criminal force” against residents in the 210 Nandigram Assembly Constituency on April 21, alleging that several civilians were assaulted without provocation, leaving them injured and requiring hospital treatment. Photographic evidence was submitted with the complaint.

The party termed the conduct an “unconscionable abuse of power”, in violation of the Manual on Force Deployment in Elections 2023, which bars use of forces for “unnecessary harassment”. It further alleged offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RPA).

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The AITC alleged the actions were meant to intimidate voters and coerce support for the BJP, particularly as Nandigram is an incumbent seat. It urged the Chief Electoral Officer to issue show-cause notices to the CRPF and initiate disciplinary action, including suspension and replacement of personnel involved.

In a third complaint, the TMC flagged the alleged organised transport of voters from Surat, Gujarat, to West Bengal, citing a social media post dated April 21, by a user, Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay, which said: “BJP’s Special Trains from Surat to Bengal has now departed. Local Gujarat unit is there accompanying everyone to go vote against TMC”.

The party argued that providing free travel, food, water and refreshments amounts to “corrupt practices” under sections of the Representation of the People Act, citing bribery, undue influence and illegal transport. It also said the acts violate sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The complaint said such arrangements give an “undue advantage” and undermine a level playing field. The TMC has asked the Chief Electoral Officer to direct the BJP to include the full expenditure in its election expense accounts and ensure such practices do not continue.

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(Avantika Basu works as an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)