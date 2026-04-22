Polls ahead, two-wheelers take pillion seat: Motorbikes banned from 6am to 6pm

The Chief Electoral Officer has issued a high-decibel notification aimed at keeping peace and preventing “bike intimidation” during the Assembly polls. The police and other authorities have been informed of the new rules.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataApr 22, 2026 05:18 AM IST
2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, West Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal Assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer, bike intimidation, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsEffective immediately, there is a blanket ban on all motorbike rallies, be it a political show of strength or a large group riding together. The goal? To prevent “source jamming” and ensure voters don’t feel intimidated by large convoys.
Make us preferred source on Google

Those planning to zoom through the busy streets of West Bengal the next two days might need to check the rules first. For the next 48 hours, authorities have issued a ‘silence period’ before the phase 1 voting on April 23, effectively banning the use of motorcycles from 6 am to 6 pm.

The Chief Electoral Officer has issued a high-decibel notification aimed at keeping peace and preventing “bike intimidation” during the Assembly polls. The police and other authorities have been informed of the new rules.

Here is everything you need to know about the ban, so your bikes don’t end up at the nearest police stations.

Complete ban on motorbike rallies

Effective immediately, there is a blanket ban on all motorbike rallies, be it a political show of strength or a large group riding together. The goal? To prevent “source jamming” and ensure voters don’t feel intimidated by large convoys.

Night-time lockdown

Planning a late-night ride? A complete no go. From Polling Day-2 onwards, riding a bike is strictly prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am.

Exceptions: Bikes are allowed in case of medical urgencies or family events.

No pillions, please!

Even during the day, when motorbikes are permitted, pillion riders are not.

Story continues below this ad

Exception: Permitted in case of medical emergencies, family events, or dropping or picking kids from schools.

Softer rules on polling day

On election day, pillion riders are allowed, but strictly to visit the polling booths or other emergencies. To travel for other reasons, one needs to obtain written permission from the local police station.

Why the crackdown?

The ECI claims by limiting bike movement, it aims to prevent rapid-response groups from causing disruptions or harassing voters — ensuring free and fair elections.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 21: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments