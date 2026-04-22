Polls ahead, two-wheelers take pillion seat: Motorbikes banned from 6am to 6pm

Effective immediately, there is a blanket ban on all motorbike rallies, be it a political show of strength or a large group riding together. The goal? To prevent “source jamming” and ensure voters don’t feel intimidated by large convoys.

Those planning to zoom through the busy streets of West Bengal the next two days might need to check the rules first. For the next 48 hours, authorities have issued a ‘silence period’ before the phase 1 voting on April 23, effectively banning the use of motorcycles from 6 am to 6 pm.

The Chief Electoral Officer has issued a high-decibel notification aimed at keeping peace and preventing “bike intimidation” during the Assembly polls. The police and other authorities have been informed of the new rules.

Here is everything you need to know about the ban, so your bikes don’t end up at the nearest police stations.