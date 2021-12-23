Poll rout: BJP revamps West Bengal unit

A DAY after BJP was routed in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, the party on Wednesday revamped its West Bengal unit and made several changes in leadership positions.

The BJP won only three of the 144 wards in the city’s civic body.

In a new state committee that was announced, the party has let go several of the old guard and brought in new leaders. The new committee has 12 state secretaries and 11 vice-presidents.

Among the five general secretary posts, only party MPs Locket Chatterjee and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato have been retained. Senior leaders Agnimitra Paul, Dipak Barman, and Jagannath Chattopadhyay have been elevated to the post of general secretaries. Tanuja Chakraborty has been appointed as the president of state BJP’s Mahila Morcha (women’s wing), replacing Agnimitra Paul. Joy Prakash Majumdar was removed from the post of state unit vice-president and appointed as one of its spokespersons.

Former journalist Charles Nandi has replaced Ali Hossain as the president of the BJP’s state minority morcha. Meanwhile, Indranil Khan has replaced party MP Saumitra Khan as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha

(youth wing).

Khan has been made the state unit vice-president of the BJP.

Priyanka Tibrewal, who unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll, has been given the post of one of the secretaries, while Sayantan Basu has been removed from the post of general secretary.

A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the changes were made keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “We have worked with the same committee for the last six years but the poll results were not good as was expected. The changes were made keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha poll,” PTI quoted the leader as saying.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy slammed the state leadership, saying the party is being run by a bunch of “rotten debauch-cum-traitors”.

“BJP, who could have resurrected it, was left to be run by a bunch of thoroughly rotten debauch-cum-traitors. The result was the Assembly election debacle of 2021. And because there was no serious course correction thereafter, the rout in Municipal elections,” he said in a series of tweets. Continuing his tirade against the state leadership, Roy said he has pointed out the lacunae at party forums on numerous occasions, but nothing was done to rectify the mistakes.

“Some people are feeling bad about my comments against BJP. I am also upset about it. But there is no other way; I have said those things secretly at party forums, but it did not yield any result,” he wrote.

With PTI Inputs