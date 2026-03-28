Poll official ‘assaulted’ for objecting to govt advertisement at training camp in Bengal

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Written by Avantika Basu
A government employee was allegedly assaulted during a training session for election duty after he objected to the screening of a government advertisement in Nadia district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place at Debnath School in Ranaghat when Saikat Das objected to a promotional video of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“It did not feel right at an official training programme,” Das said, explaining why he chose to speak up. He was also supported by some of the polling officials who said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force.
According to officials, Das claimed that soon after his objection, a group of employees linked to a local BDO office turned aggressive and assaulted him. He said he was beaten up and even threatened.
“You will be murdered once you step outside” someone told Das, he said.
The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) rushed to the spot after being informed to bring the situation under control, officials said.
Das alleged that he did not receive any immediate help despite informing the BDO. He added that he has decided to register a formal complaint with the Election Commission.
Nadia District Magistrate Srikanta Palli said the matter was being looked into.
“We have received information about the incident and are verifying the facts. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.
The incident has also triggered strong reaction from the Opposition. BJP MP from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar condemned the incident, alleging that the local administration was acting in favour of the ruling TMC.
“A poll staffer has been assaulted. If such incidents take place, it will be difficult to ensure free and fair elections under the present dispensation,” he said, demanding prompt action by the EC.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)
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