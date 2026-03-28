Poll official ‘assaulted’ for objecting to govt advertisement at training camp in Bengal

Das alleged that he did not receive any immediate help despite informing the BDO.

Written by Avantika Basu

A government employee was allegedly assaulted during a training session for election duty after he objected to the screening of a government advertisement in Nadia district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at Debnath School in Ranaghat when Saikat Das objected to a promotional video of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“It did not feel right at an official training programme,” Das said, explaining why he chose to speak up. He was also supported by some of the polling officials who said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force.

According to officials, Das claimed that soon after his objection, a group of employees linked to a local BDO office turned aggressive and assaulted him. He said he was beaten up and even threatened.