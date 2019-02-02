Poll body pulls up govt, asks why police chief skipped meeting

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday sought an explanation from the state government over Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s absence at a meeting of the EC’s full bench on Thursday.

The full bench of the Election Commission met representatives of political parties, government and police officials to review poll preparedness of the state. However, the EC was not pleased after Rajeev Kumar gave the meeting a miss.

“The police commissioner independently reports to the home secretary. The home secretary said he takes responsibility, but we have sought an explanation from the controlling officer of the police commissioner also,” said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Responding, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We apologise to EC for this. He (Rajeev Kumar) has crossed his three year’s tenure. He was on leave so he could not come. We are sorry if EC feels bad about this.” WITH PTI