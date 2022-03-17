Political violence has no place in democracy, says Bengal Governor

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 17, 2022 5:00:53 am
GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed concern over the killing of two newly-elected councillors in the state, saying that “political violence has no place in a democracy.”
Speaking to mediapersons at Bagdogra airport, Dhankhar said, “Various parties have aired their concern to me about the deaths of two councillors and the mysterious death of Anis Khan. There is a need to ensure that the image of West Bengal does not get tarnished by such incidents and there is no recurrence of post-poll violence in the state. Political violence has no place in a democracy.”
