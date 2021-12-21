Political tension rising across country: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed concern over rising political tension across the country and praised Kolkata Police “for peforming their duty well” so that people “are able to sleep peacefully”.

The comments came at a time when Opposition parties alleged widespread violence by TMC workers in the KMC polls on Sunday. They accused Kolkata Police of working for the TMC in the polls and demanded repoll.

Inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival in Park Street here, Banerjee said: “Political tension is rising day by day across the country. Political pollution is going on all over the country. If you want to keep peace, you have to keep smiling. Only then will there be peace of mind.”

With Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra in audience, she said: “They (Kolkata Police) are performing their duty very well, and that’s why we are able to sleep peacefully.”

Banerjee on Sunday said that Kolkata Police “tried their best” to keep the polls free and fair.

She appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. “Harmony and unity must be maintained in the whole country. But in order to keep the country strong, unity must be kept strong. We have to fight. We will fight. I speak from the Vedas. We speak of unity.” She said from the next year, Christmas would be celebrated across the state and directed various commissionerates to make arrangements for the festival this time.