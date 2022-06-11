‘BJP’s sin, why should people suffer?’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Howrah violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said some political parties were responsible for the violent protests in the Howrah district for the last two days. She added that strict action will be taken against those who were trying to instigate violence.

Banerjee also questioned why should people suffer because of the “sin” committed by BJP.

“As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots – but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. BJP sin, people will suffer?,” Banerjee tweeted.

Violent protests erupted in rural parts of the Howrah district over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Protesters pelted stones at the police who tried to pacify a mob, destroyed several vehicles, and set police kiosks, several two-wheelers and other vehicles on fire. In Kolkata, protesters also blocked Park Circus seven-point crossing for over two hours demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in several areas of the Howrah district on Friday. The West Bengal government also temporarily suspended internet services in several parts of the Howrah district to rein in the unrest.