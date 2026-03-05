‘Political exit inevitable’: BJP slams TMC after Parivartan Yatra chariot vandalised in Cooch Behar

The BJP alleged on Thursday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers vandalised a chariot being used for its Parivartan Yatra—a part of the party’s outreach programme in poll-bound West Bengal—in Cooch Behar late Wednesday evening. The TMC denied the allegation.

BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated the Parivartan Yatra on March 1 at Ras Mela Ground in Cooch Behar. However, the yatra will only be formally launched at a public meeting attended by Union minister Jitin Prasada in Sitalkuchi on Thursday. It was for this purpose that a chariot had been brought from Lucknow three days ago.

On Wednesday, the chariot was being transported from the BJP district office in Cooch Behar to Pundibari, where it was to be kept overnight, before being taken to Sitalkuchi. While local BJP workers were transporting the chariot to Pundibari, a group of TMC workers allegedly stopped it near Mahishbathan. Seven to eight men allegedly arrived in a Bolero and vandalised the chariot and assaulted the driver.