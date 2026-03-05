‘Political exit inevitable’: BJP slams TMC after Parivartan Yatra chariot vandalised in Cooch Behar

The BJP alleged on Thursday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers vandalised a chariot being used for its Parivartan Yatra—a part of the party’s outreach programme in poll-bound West Bengal—in Cooch Behar late Wednesday evening. The TMC denied the allegation.
BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated the Parivartan Yatra on March 1 at Ras Mela Ground in Cooch Behar. However, the yatra will only be formally launched at a public meeting attended by Union minister Jitin Prasada in Sitalkuchi on Thursday. It was for this purpose that a chariot had been brought from Lucknow three days ago.
On Wednesday, the chariot was being transported from the BJP district office in Cooch Behar to Pundibari, where it was to be kept overnight, before being taken to Sitalkuchi. While local BJP workers were transporting the chariot to Pundibari, a group of TMC workers allegedly stopped it near Mahishbathan. Seven to eight men allegedly arrived in a Bolero and vandalised the chariot and assaulted the driver.
As news of the incident spread, the situation grew tense, with BJP leaders and workers reaching the spot and blocking the road at the Pundibari intersection, disrupting traffic. Local police soon reached the spot, and the chariot was brought back to the BJP district office. According to police sources, an investigation has been launched into the incident.
“The vandalism of the chariot was carried out under the leadership of TMC leader Sayandip Goswami. Tomorrow, we will take the chariot through the same route,” Cooch Behar MLA Sukumar Roy, former BJP district president, said.
BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that under her “failed leadership”, West Bengal had descended into a “state of lawlessness where the words ‘criminal’ and ‘TMC’ have virtually become synonymous”.
Seven to eight men allegedly arrived in a Bolero and vandalised the chariot and assaulted the driver. (Express Photo)
“Last night, under the cover of darkness, Trinamool-backed miscreants vandalized a vehicle of the #PoribortonYatra in the Mahishbathan area of Cooch Behar-II block. This shameful act once again exposes the fear and desperation gripping Trinamool’s cadres ever since the BJP’s Poriborton Yatra began gaining momentum across West Bengal. No matter how many cowardly attacks @AITCofficial carries out in the darkness of night, the people of Bengal have already made up their minds—TMC’s political exit in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections is inevitable,” he said in a post on X.
However, TMC Cooch Behar district president Abhijit De Bhowmik dismissed the allegations. “Ahead of the Assembly elections, lakhs of people’s names have been removed from the voter list. To divert attention from that issue, the BJP is now staging this Rath Yatra drama. It will not benefit them in any way. These allegations are baseless. They are saying all this to stay in focus,” he said.
On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be at Hingalganj, Basirhat, for the Parivartan Yatra. While Union minister Jitin Prasada will be at Sitalkuchi, former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda will be at Asansol, and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur will be at Karandighi, Uttar Dinajpur.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More