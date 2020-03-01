Polish student at Jadavpur University asked to leave India

Students and teachers of Jadavpur University in Kolkata take part in a protest march against the attack on JNU students, on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul) Students and teachers of Jadavpur University in Kolkata take part in a protest march against the attack on JNU students, on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

A Polish student of Comparative Literature in Kolkata’s Jadavpur University has been sent a notice by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and asked to leave the country, according to information.

While the student concerned, Kamil Siedcynski, refused to interact with the media in this regard, students at the university said he was sent the notice most likely for participating in rallies against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

This comes days after a Bangladeshi student at Visva-Bharati University, in Santiniketan, West Bengal, was served a ‘Leave India Notice’ by FRRO, Kolkata, for engaging in “anti-government activities”.

Like Meem, Siedcynski has been asked to leave the country within 15 days. He is learnt to have received the notice a few days ago.

“It is really unfortunate to have a brilliant student like Kamil leave his course midway. I deeply regret this loss to the student of Bengali literature, who loved the language and this state,” Sayantan Dasgupta, professor of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University, said.

Siedcynski’s friends here said he comes from a small town in Poland bordering Germany and came to Visva-Bharati first out of his curiosity for Bengali language. He subsequently joined the Comparative Literature course in Jadavpur University. While studying the language here, he began translating Polish poems and prose into Bangla, many of which have been published by Jadavpur University Press.

This comes soon after the government revoked the visa of Jakob Lindenthal, a German exchange student at IIT-Madras who was asked to leave the country two months ago after he participated in protests against the CAA.

On Wednesday, Meem, a Bangladeshi student at Visva-Bharati, received the Leave India notice from the FRRO. While the notice does not specify the “anti-government activities” Meem is accused of, students and a section of Visva-Bharati teachers had taken out several rallies on the campus against CAA in December last year and January this year, and Meem, 20, allegedly joined the protests and posted images on social media. Some of her friends have said Meem did not participate in the protests and only posted the images on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.