Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Police welfare committee holds meet with women cops

The meeting was organised to give women police personnel a platform to share the issues  that they face while on duty. The state administration has decided to create 20 new women's police stations in the state.

THE WEST Bengal Police Welfare Committee on Saturday organised a meeting — for the first time — with women police personnel of the state at Rabindra Sadan here. Women police personnel from all districts of the state attended the meeting, sources said.

The meeting was organised to give women police personnel a platform to share the issues  that they face while on duty. The state administration has decided to create 20 new women’s police stations in the state. Kolkata Mayor and Minister Firhad Hakim, Chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mala Roy and two ministers, Birbaha Hansda and Shiuli Saha were also present at the meeting. It was pointed out how many police stations do not have female barracks.

Bijitashwa Routh, convenor of police welfare committee, said, “In 1990, there were 2,011 women police personnel in the state, now the number has increased to 9,994. As the number increases, efforts will be made to solve issues that they face. Issues raised in the discussion will be addressed at appropriate places.” Efforts will be made so that women police personnel can work in home districts, said police.

In Bengal, every district has a police station run only by women. In the past 12 years, a significant number of women personnel has been included across these stations.

Kolkata and West Bengal police coordinator Shantanu Singh Biswas said, “The welfare committee is not a labor union. It is designed to solve problems. Mobile toilets have been introduced in many places. There are some infrastructure issues. These too will be resolved quickly.”

“The more society realises the power of women, the better it is for the society. It is society’s views that need to change. As far as West Bengal is concerned, the Kanyashree scheme has had an impact on society,” said Dr Rajesh Pramanik, HOD Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation SSKM, who also attended the meeting.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:50:32 am
