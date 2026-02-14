Police verify Mahua Moitra chat screenshots as fake after digital exam

The Krishnanagar police stated on Friday that screenshots — purporting to show a private conversation between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and another person — circulated on social media platforms are fake and fabricated.

“During the course of inquiry, it has been found through digital forensic examination that the alleged chat screenshots being circulated on social media are fake and fabricated,” said SP Krishnanagar Amarnath K.

The Krishnanagar police claimed further that the man, identified as Surajit Dasgupta, detained in Noida, which falls in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, for circulating fake chat escaped due to outside interference at the local police station level.