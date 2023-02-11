Police seize Rs 35L from Kolkata firm’s office, arrest two

THE KOLKATA Police on Friday seized Rs 35 lakh from the office of an organisation in Burrabazar. Preliminary investigation indicates that the money may have been smuggled through hawala route, police said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, they added.

“On a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Shree Ramniwas Textiles under Burrabazar police station area and nearly Rs 35 lakh was found. No valid documents were produced by the staff present at the office. Thus, the money was seized and two persons have been arrested,” said a senior police officer. Police identified the two accused as Ram Avtar Ganeriwal and Sharwar Sharma

A team of the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) jointly conducted searches on Cotton Street and Babulal Bazar Street areas of Burrabazar area on Friday.

This comes a day after the Kolkata Police seized Rs 1 crore from two persons.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also recovered 1.5 crore during a raid at Kolkata-based usinessperson’s property.

The ED suspects that the money is linked to the coal smuggling case in the state.

In the past three days, more than Rs 3 crore in unaccounted money has been seized in Kolkata, police sources said.