Kolkata: Police probe negligence angle 17-year-old drowns during swimming lessons in city pool

A 17-year-old boy drowned while taking swimming class at the College Square Club in Kolkata on Sunday.

Mohammed Shahbaz, a resident of Suhir Bose Lane, was a beginner in swimming. Police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating if the club was negligent.

According to the club management, Shahbaz dived into a deep pool (7to 10 feet deep) meant for experienced swimmers and drowned, said a member of the club.

“Shahbaz had just taken admission into the club. Beginners are not allowed to swim into the deeper pool. Before anyone could notice, he jumped into the pool which is 7 to 10 feet deep. He didn’t know swimming so couldn’t come out. By the time people noticed that he has not been able to come to the surface, it was too late,” said a member of the club on the condition of anonymity.

It is still not clear if any instructor was present when he jumped into the pool. According to a PTI report quoting swimming pool authorities, Shahbaz had “sneaked” into a large pool without the knowledge of the trainers.

Police fished out the body at 10 am, almost an hour after Shahbaz made an entry into the pool register.

The body has been sent for a post mortem at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, said police.

Meanwhile, Debasish Kumar, member of Mayor-in-Council, visited the spot and directed the management to shut the pool for the time being. “We will find out what caused this unfortunate incident. Last year, a similar incident had taken place and we made rules and regulations. We are trying to find out of all rules were followed,” Kumar told reporters.

Last year, an ace swimmer, who worked as a life saver for children learning swimming, had drowned in a swimming pool. The swimming pool was kept closed for months. Kajal Dutta (67) was found floating on the water, hours after he had drowned in the pool.