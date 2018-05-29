Police paste warning stickers on vehicles of drivers caught talking on phone

Kolkata Police along with state Transport Department has started an initiative to stop people from using mobile phones while driving.

As per the special drive, stickers containing details of punishment for talking on phone while driving are being pasted on vehicles of errant drivers, police sources said. The stickers, which are being pasted at the corner of the windscreen, say that it is a crime to speak on phone while driving and that offenders will be slapped with a fine and jailed as well.

Written in both Hindi and Bengali, the stickers also say that the license of errant drivers will be canceled, police sources said. This apart, disciplinary action will be taken against offenders, sources in the transport department said. “Use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited while driving. If we receive any complaint, disciplinary action will be taken against the accused driver after an inquiry,” said an official of North Bengal State Transport Corporation.

“The stickers will remind drivers that they should not use mobile phones while driving as it is dangerous. The initiative is a part of Safe Drive Save Life campaign of Kolkata Police that was initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said a police official.

Speaking with The Indian Express, General Secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicate Tapan Banerjee said, “It is a good initiative and we are hopeful that eventually no driver will use mobile phones while driving.”

