West Bengal: Police hunt for Nadia man who killed wife, buried her inside house

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and buried her body inside his house in Shankarpur area of West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said on Friday.

Police identified the accused as Rabindranath Roy, a daily wage labourer, who is absconding. A habitual drinker, Roy would pick up frequent fights with Mampi Roy (32), his third wife, police said. His two previous wives had left him due to his drinking habit, the officials added.

He also borrowed money from his neighbours to drink alcohol, it is learnt.

Local residents said Mampi disappeared suddenly about a fortnight back and when they questioned Rabindranath about it he started avoiding them.

As a result, the neighbours started suspecting him.

A few days back, when questioned in an intoxicated condition, Rabindranath revealed that he killed his wife and buried her under the stairs and constructed a small bathroom on it. They informed the police who raided the house and recovered the body on Thursday night.

The police have sent the body for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The accused Rabindranath Roy killed his wife in a fit of rage after a heated argument with her, the police said.

“A case was registered in to this incident and an investigation is already underway. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” a police officer said.