Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Police Day: Upper age for hiring constables raised to 30

“Police officials had some long-standing demands, which we have tried to resolve. For the recruitment of constables, we have increased the upper age limit, which was earlier 27 to 30 years. This will help a number of trained forces be part of the recruitment process,” she added.

"Tomorrow is Police Day. We have created a committee for West Bengal Police Service officers so that their grievances are heard and resolved at the earliest. We also have formed a welfare committee for the police officers of Kolkata Police. Our state government doesn't discriminate between ranks of police officers. For us, all are on," the CM said.

On the eve of Police Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced to increase the upper age limit of constables to 30 years from 27. She also said that a special grievance redressal committee would be formed for the state police personnel.

“Tomorrow is Police Day. We have created a committee for West Bengal Police Service officers so that their grievances are heard and resolved at the earliest. We also have formed a welfare committee for the police officers of Kolkata Police. Our state government doesn’t discriminate between ranks of police officers. For us, all are on,” the CM said.

For compassionate appointments under the exempted category, relaxation in age and physical measurement to the next of kin of police officials will be given, the CM said, adding: “This basically means that those police officers, who died on duty, their next of kin will be given jobs and will get relaxation in terms of age and physical measurement.”

She said that her government has brought a parity in pay of contractual drivers of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.

“Now, contractual drivers of Kolkata Police will get Rs 13,500, while their counterparts in West Bengal Police will get Rs 15,000 per month. This has been done because Kolkata Police’s jurisdiction is less than that of West Bengal Police,” she said.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:20:04 am
