Police crack whip on bikers in Kolkata: Action taken against 2,500 last weekend

Kolkata Traffic Police took action against around 2,500 bikers for violating various traffic rules on Saturday and Sunday. The crackdown, under a month-long drive, comes after former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta was harassed by a group of bikers in Kolkata on June 17.

Around 1,200 bikers were penalised or arrested for triple riding and not wearing helmets on weekend. Police released the arrested bikers with warning. They said serious offenders were kept behind the bars.

“More than 700 people were arrested for violating traffic rules. It was part of a block raid which is being conducted,” said a traffic police officer.

A meeting was held following the June 17 incident. Police had maintained vigil in areas that receive a maximum number of traffic complaints.

“Block raids were initiated from last Tuesday and will continue for at least a month in such massive scale,” added an official. On June 20 and 21, more than 600 bikers faced action. Of them, around 200 were arrested for jumping red light, rash driving and not wearing helmets. “We are keeping an eye on unruly bikers,” said another police officer.

What swung police into action was the June 17 incident involving Ushoshi Sengupta. She was allegedly harassed by a group of bikers, all students aged between 18-20, after her Uber driver accidentally grazed a bike. A video of the incident had gone viral. The seven bikers who were arrested were recently released on bail. Ushoshi had alleged that she was dragged out of the car and there were attempts to snatch her phone and delete the video.