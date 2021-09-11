Police complaint against two Visva-Bharati officials over ‘obscene gestures’

The animosity between the Visva-Bharati University (VBU) administration and students continued on Friday as two students filed a police complaint against two senior administration officials for allegedly using obscene gestures, and three students whose rustication was overturned by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday claimed that the authorities had not yet allowed them to resume studies.

The complainants levelled the misconduct allegations against Registrar Ashok Mahato and Deputy Registrar Tanmay Nag, claiming that during the protests against the rustication order the two senior officials had used obnoxious language full of sexual connotations. In their complaint registered at the Santiniketan police station, the students also alleged that Mahato and Nag had tried to run over students protesting in front of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty’s office.

The three students whose expulsion last month set off widespread protests against the V-C — Rupa Chakraborty, Somnath Sow, and Falguni Pan — on Friday claimed that the university, in contempt of the Calcutta High Court order revoking their rustication, had not yet issued a notification allowing them to rejoin classes. The three said they e-mailed the VBU proctor on Thursday about resuming studies, but claimed that there was no reply.

Meanwhile, the VBU administration extended by a month the suspensions of professors Sudipta Bhattacharya of the Department of Economics, and Rajesh KV of the Department of Rabindra Sangit. While Bhattacharya was suspended in January, Rajesh KV was suspended two months later.

While the extension of Bhattacharya’s suspension is in effect from September 6, the extension of Rajesh KV’s suspension is effective September 11.