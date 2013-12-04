Police commissioner removed to stop truth from coming out: LF

The opposition Left Front Tuesday alleged that the Siliguri Police Commissioner K Jayaraman was removed to put a lid on a scam and said that the state has never witnessed such huge controversies since Independence under any other chief minister.

K Jayaraman was removed to prevent the truth from coming out. The state doesnt want the truth to come out as it might lead to discomfort for the present ruling Trinamool Congress, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said referring to the alleged scam in the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority.

Since Independence West Bengal had several chief ministers from Prafulla Chandra Ghosh to Bidhan Chandra Ray to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. But the state never witnessed such huge financial scams that it is witnessing in the first 2.5 years of this present regime, Bose said.

Bose pointed to the multi crore Saradha Chit Fund scam in which a Trianamool Congress MP has been arrested and the one in the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority and condemned them.

Jayaraman was removed from his post for arresting Malda District Magistrate G Kiran Kumar on graft charges.

Jayaraman who was yesterday summoned by DGP G M P Reddy to the state secretariat had insisted that what he did was right.

It is shame that a police officer who was trying to find the truth in a financial scam was removed for performing his duty, Bose said.

