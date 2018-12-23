Police chalk out traffic plan for smooth Christmas in Kolkata

As the city gets ready to put on its party hat, Kolkata police has made arrangements to ensure a safe Christmas.

Advertising

From Tuesday to December 31, traffic police has decided to ban entry of vehicles on several roads in the city. Twenty-one divisional mobile vans will be patrolling the city round-the-clock. Besides, 13 Quick Response Team and 14 Heavy Radio Flying Squad vans will be posted at strategic points to prevent any untoward incident. To maintain strict vigil in the area, 11 watchtowers have been installed in and around Park Street.

“Ten DC-ranked senior police officials will be posted at Park Street, who will supervise the force from time to time. The night clubs, bars and hotels will be kept under strict vigil. Police personnel, both in uniform and plain clothes, will monitor the shopping malls and Metro stations,” said an official.

To ensure tight security, the Park Street area has been divided into seven zones where 16 police assistance booths will be set up to assist people. A team from the Detective Department, police personnel in plain clothes and officials from the Anti-Rowdy Squad team will also be posted to check drunk driving. Each day from 4 pm onwards, traffic movement between Wood Street and J L Nehru Road, Mayo Road from Gandhi Statue towards J L Nehru Road, Middleton Street, Russell Street, Little Russel Street and Camac Street (from Park Street to Middleton Street) will be restricted.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar police has also prepared a blue print to manage crowd during the New Year’s eve.

“Eco Park, NICCO Park, Handicraft Fair, Bidhannagar Trade Fair, Nolbon etc are crowd pullers during this time of the year. Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the weekends are the days when there is a surge in the number of people visiting these places. To ensure security, special police arrangements have been made with special focus on Eco Park where the footfall is expected to even cross one lakh on one single day,” said an official.

As per police sources, extra buses at Ecopark has been arranged for public conveyance. Buses to and from Kolkata will be diverted at Nawabpur crossing and Srachi crossing to prevent congestion on main arterial road. In case of excessive traffic, there could be diversion of private vehicles at Markel Bagan crossing and Akhankha crossing via eco space island.