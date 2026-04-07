Police book TMC MLA Ratna Chatterjee for ‘attack’ on BJP office, arrest 6 others

BJP candidate Indranil Khan alleged that supporters of Ratna Chatterjee tore down party posters, flags, and hoardings after they refused to allow TMC posters to be pasted on their office walls.

Police have registered an FIR against TMC candidate and MLA Ratna Chatterjee, and arrested six persons in connection with the alleged attack on the BJP election office in Behala Paschim Assembly constituency in Kolkata on Sunday.

BJP candidate Indranil Khan alleged that supporters of Ratna Chatterjee tore down party posters, flags, and hoardings after they refused to allow TMC posters to be pasted on their office walls.

Khan also staged a sit-in at the Parnasree Police Station on Sunday afternoon, demanding action against Chatterjee.

In response, TMC supporters also gathered outside the police station and shouted slogans.

Ratna Chatterjee also released a video claiming that the TMC was not involved in the incident and the BJP was trying to instigate unrest in the area.