Police book TMC MLA Ratna Chatterjee for ‘attack’ on BJP office, arrest 6 others

Police have registered an FIR against TMC candidate and MLA Ratna Chatterjee, and arrested six persons in connection with the alleged attack on the BJP election office in Behala Paschim Assembly constituency in Kolkata on Sunday.
BJP candidate Indranil Khan alleged that supporters of Ratna Chatterjee tore down party posters, flags, and hoardings after they refused to allow TMC posters to be pasted on their office walls.
Khan also staged a sit-in at the Parnasree Police Station on Sunday afternoon, demanding action against Chatterjee.
In response, TMC supporters also gathered outside the police station and shouted slogans.
Ratna Chatterjee also released a video claiming that the TMC was not involved in the incident and the BJP was trying to instigate unrest in the area.
In a complaint to the police, BJP leader Manoj Haldar named the TMC candidate Ratna Chatterjee and her aides – Abhijit Mitra (alias Piklu), Bapi Nag, Monty Singh, Puran Thapa, Jhumpa Das, and Akash Thapa.
The BJP alleged that TMC supporters attacked the party’s election office around 2 pm on Sunday and assaulted party workers. The complaint also alleged that a laptop was stolen.
The BJP initially accused the police of inaction. They claimed that CCTV footage captured the “rampage” where TMC supporters tore banners and ransacked the office.
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According to sources in Kolkata Police, the FIR was registered after the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer sought a report on the incident from the district administration.
The police have so far arrested six persons – Kajal Roy, Tapas Aich, Puran Gurung, Monty Singh, Debashis Nag, and Akash Thapa. They have been booked under BNS sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 324 (4) (mischief), 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 303 (2)(theft), and 54 (abetted). Sources confirmed that all those arrested are affiliated with the TMC.
“I always knew the Election Commission was an autonomous body. But if they act as per the BJP’s instructions, what can be done? We have to accept it,” said Ratna Chatterjee, who has also filed a counter-complaint, alleging that BJP supporters were the ones who tore TMC posters.
Behala Paschim is scheduled to go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.
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Ratna Chatterjee had won from Behala Purba on a TMC ticket in 2021. This time, the party has fielded her from neighbouring Behala Paschim—the seat previously held by former minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in the school jobs scam.
Subhashis Chakraborty will be contesting on a TMC ticket from Behala Purba this time.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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