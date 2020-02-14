Police to take strong action against forced conversion: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said police will take strong action against those who are trying to forcefully convert people. (File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said police will take strong action against those who are trying to forcefully convert people. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said police will take strong action against those who are trying to forcefully convert people.

The warning came after two mass marriage events were organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Malda and Alipurduar in the last two weeks. The district administrations had stopped both the events, alleging that in the name of mass marriage, the right-wing outfit was trying to change some people’s religion.

Addressing an administrative review meeting at Durgapur in West Bardhaman district, the chief minister alleged, “Some are trying to forcefully change religion. To do this, they are organising mass marriage programmes. If you come to know about such a programme, quickly inform police and they will take strong action accordingly.”

“They have already tried this in Malda and Uttarbanga (north Bengal)… You should remain vigilant on some NGOs’ activity. We don’t need such organisations’ help,” she said, without naming RSS.

Banerjee also criticised Eastern India Coalfields Limited (ECL), a public sector undertaking, for allegedly not handing over land for housing projects for coat workers.

Some officials present in the meeting told Banerjee that ECL was building its own structures but not allowing the state government to do so. In reply, she said her government will not tolerate this and asked officials to sort out the problem at the earliest.

Banerjee had on Wednesday alleged the BJP-led Central government was using nationalised banks and post offices for “surveys” to manipulate data on CAA, NRC and NPR. She had asked people to not share information if anyone from bank or post office came to collect personal data.

