Posing as PMO official, woman enters Bengal secretariat, arrested in Delhi

A woman claiming to be a high-ranking official with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was arrested in Delhi Thursday after allegedly using a fake identity to gain access to the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, a day before.

Akangsha Vidyarthi, in her 30s, secured a meeting with West Bengal Public Works Minister Ajay Poddar Wednesday afternoon under false pretences. Vidyarthi managed to get past security and enter the minister’s office at Nabanna, a heavily guarded facility,

However, during their conversation, Poddar grew suspicious of her inconsistent statements and began questioning her credentials. Vidyarthi abruptly left the premises when she realised her cover was blown.