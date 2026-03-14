PM unveils connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal

The PM inaugurated six stations — Kamakhyaguri, Anara, Tamluk, Haldia, Barabhum, and Siuri — which were redeveloped as Amrit Bharat stations. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal and said a new chapter of India’s development was being written from the state.

“Today, from Kolkata, a new chapter of development is being written for West Bengal and Eastern India. These new projects related to roads, railway and ports will give momentum to Bengal’s modern future, boost trade and industry and make lives easier for lakhs of people with new opportunities,” Modi said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for five sections of the 231 km-long four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor, which would reduce the distance by around 120 km and save nearly seven to eight hours.