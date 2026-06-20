PM Modi’s Yoga Day event: Here are the roads to avoid in Kolkata tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday. (File Photo)

Written by Antoreep Das

Kolkata commuters are likely to face significant traffic disruptions on Sunday as the city prepares to host the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the celebrations.

The police have announced an extensive traffic management plan, including road closures, vehicle restrictions and diversions across central Kolkata, citing security arrangements and logistical requirements for the event.

Roads closed

Red Road, the venue for the programme, has already been closed to vehicular traffic since June 14 to facilitate preparations and will remain inaccessible until the event concludes on June 21.