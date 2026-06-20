PM Modi’s Yoga Day event: Here are the roads to avoid in Kolkata tomorrow

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Written by Antoreep Das
Kolkata commuters are likely to face significant traffic disruptions on Sunday as the city prepares to host the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the celebrations.
The police have announced an extensive traffic management plan, including road closures, vehicle restrictions and diversions across central Kolkata, citing security arrangements and logistical requirements for the event.
Red Road, the venue for the programme, has already been closed to vehicular traffic since June 14 to facilitate preparations and will remain inaccessible until the event concludes on June 21.
According to the traffic advisory, several roads surrounding the Maidan and Red Road area will be shut from 2 am on Sunday. These include Hospital Road (East and West), Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Kingsway, Queensway, Plassey Gate Road, Dufferin Road, Outram Road and the Esplanade Ramp. Portions of Rani Rashmoni Avenue and Khidderpore Road will also be affected. Guru Nanak Sarani, better known as Mayo Road, will remain closed to all vehicles except those carrying special permits issued for the programme.
Restrictions will also be imposed on the movement of goods vehicles along key city corridors, including stretches of AJC Bose Road, JL Nehru Road, CR Avenue, Strand Road and St George’s Gate Road from the early hours of Sunday until the event is over.
To manage traffic flow, the police have drawn up a diversion plan for vehicles travelling through the Red Road-Maidan area. Northbound traffic will be rerouted through Outram Road, JL Nehru Road and Dufferin Road, while southbound vehicles will be diverted via Mayo Road, Dufferin Road and the Esplanade crossing. Buses headed towards Howrah and Dalhousie are expected to use alternative routes through Belvedere Road, AJC Bose Road and Strand Road.
In a separate notification issued on Friday, the Kolkata police announced additional restrictions in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit to the city on June 20 and 21. Goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential commodities such as LPG, medicines, vegetables, fruits, fish and milk, will face movement restrictions in several parts of the city during specified hours.
A key stretch in the BBD Bagh area—between Government Place East, Esplanade Row East, Old Court House Street and BBD Bag South—will remain completely closed from 5 pm on Saturday until Sunday noon.
The police have also indicated that further diversions may be enforced on arterial and feeder roads depending on traffic conditions and security requirements linked to the VVIP movement. Parking regulations and the movement of tramcars may also be altered during the period.
The Yoga Day programme is expected to attract around 30,000 participants, making it one of the largest public events in Kolkata this year. Organisers have adopted the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ for the 2026 celebrations.
Security has been stepped up considerably ahead of the event and thousands of police personnel will be deployed across the city. Surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones will form part of the security apparatus around the venue and along the Prime Minister’s route.
Authorities have advised residents to avoid the Red Road-Maidan belt and adjoining areas wherever possible and to factor in additional travel time while planning their journeys on Sunday.
Antoreep Das is an intern with The Indian Express.
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