PM Modi’s mega rally at Bengal’s Brigade ground on March 7; Mithun Chakraborty likely to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a high-voltage rally at Brigade Parade Ground in the city on Sunday which is likely set to dice rolling for state Assembly polls.

According to the BJP, Modi’s brigade rally is seen as the culmination of the ‘parivartan yatra’ which was launched by the saffron party in February. This will be the first election rally to be attended by the prime minister after poll notification for West Bengal was issued.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “Tomorrow Modi ji will address a massive rally in brigade. Workers from across the state are coming to attend it. The Prime Minister will set the tone of the election campaign.”

Modi is scheduled to hold more than 20 rallies in Bengal during the eight-phase election schedule for the state. The BJP has made arrangements to make it a grand success with a record crowd presence. Banners, posters and cut outs of the PM have been put up across the city to welcome him. The BJP has also used its social media handles to campaign for the rally.

Party activists have been organising flash mobs over the past few weeks at several locations across the state for this rally. LED screens have been installed to broadcast PM’s speech.

Along with Modi, several top BJP leaders will be present at the rally. According to BJP sources, a few noted personalities including Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actor Mithun Chakraborty might be present on the dais.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today said nothing has been discussed regarding Chakraborty joining the party.

Once considered close to the CPM, Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha by the TMC for a few years, before resigning from the post expressing his desire to quit politics.

Recently, Chakraborty and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had a meeting at his Mumbai home which fulled speculation of the actor foraying into politics again.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27.