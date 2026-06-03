PM Modi likely to visit West Bengal on June 20 for Foundation Day: Kolkata yoga event on the cards

A senior BJP leader said that on the occasion of West Bengal Foundation Day, the party will honour the state’s identity and reinforce awareness of its historical significance.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataJun 3, 2026 03:17 PM IST
PM Modi visit to BengalPrime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal will be his first after the BJP government was sworn in last month. (File Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations in the state on June 20, according to sources. This will mark his first visit to Bengal after the BJP government was sworn in last month.

BJP sources said PM Modi is expected to visit Tarakeshwar temple, where he will offer puja, and later hold a public meeting. He is also likely to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata on June 21.

According to a senior BJP leader, on the occasion of Foundation Day, the party will honour West Bengal’s identity and reinforce awareness of the state’s historical significance. In addition, the BJP will pay respect to all the freedom fighters from the state.

“The entire state will celebrate the day. We will highlight the rich heritage and culture of our state. We will also celebrate the legacy of the state and its contribution to the entire country,” the leader added.

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According to party leaders, the state will also commemorate the sacrifices and efforts of those who helped preserve West Bengal as a part of India in 1947.

Sources said that the state BJP has also planned commemorative programmes, cultural events, and public engagements across West Bengal. Senior party leaders and workers have been asked to organise and actively participate in these events.

The state BJP, sources added, will also hold programmes from June 5-21 to mark 12 years of the BJP government at the Centre. Central schemes such as the PM Awas Yojana, PM-KISAN, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat, and their benefits will be highlighted through the programmes.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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