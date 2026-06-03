PM Modi likely to visit West Bengal on June 20 for Foundation Day: Kolkata yoga event on the cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal will be his first after the BJP government was sworn in last month. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations in the state on June 20, according to sources. This will mark his first visit to Bengal after the BJP government was sworn in last month.

BJP sources said PM Modi is expected to visit Tarakeshwar temple, where he will offer puja, and later hold a public meeting. He is also likely to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata on June 21.

According to a senior BJP leader, on the occasion of Foundation Day, the party will honour West Bengal’s identity and reinforce awareness of the state’s historical significance. In addition, the BJP will pay respect to all the freedom fighters from the state.