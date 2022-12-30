scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

PM Modi in Bengal today, to launch projects worth Rs 7,800 crore

PM Modi will also flag off Vande Bharat Express from Howrah station.

A train on the Joka-Esplanade metro stretch (Purple Line) in Kolkata on Thursday. PM will inaugurate the line Friday. (PTI)
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore in the state on Friday.

According to a release issued by the Centre, Modi will lay the foundation stone and also inaugurate multiple sewerage infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,550 crore. He will inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro, launch multiple railway projects and lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station. A National Institute of Water and Sanitation named after BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be inaugurated as well.

Vande Bharat Express train at Howrah station, Tuesday. (PTI)

Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah station on Friday. The train will take seven and a half hours to reach New Jalpaiguri Station in north Bengal. As per the journey details shared by the Railway Ministry, the train will have three stoppages — at Bolpur, Malda Town and Barsoi stations — in its entire journey.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting a stoppage at Bolpur (Shantiniketan) Station for the train.

UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read 'Covid Surge' or 'Indian...
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year's Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: 'Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
Majumdar wrote, “As a public representative and a common resident of Bengal, it is my fervent request to consider a stoppage of Vande Bharat at Shantiniketan-Bolpur station. We are aware of the train schedule which will run from Howrah Station to New Jalpaiguri Station with stoppage at New Farakka and Malda Station, but there is a huge demand from the people of West Bengal for a stoppage at Bolpur/Santiniketan Station where the world-famous Viswa Bharati University was established by Viswas Kavi guru Rabindranath Tagore, around 200 km from Kolkata.”

