Laser shows, 6000 performers: Preparations on to welcome PM Modi at Eden Gardens

PM Modi will be welcomed into Eden Gardens with the blowing of thousands of conch shells, after which Modi, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, will take a tour of the field in a golf cart. (File photo)

Preparations are in full swing at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will open the grand celebration of Durga Puja on October 10, the auspicious day of Mahalaya.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will inaugurate five big pujas virtually from Eden Gardens — Sribhumi Sporting, Suruchi Sangha, Santosh Mitra Square, Chetla Agrani, and Tridhara Sammilani.

The Prime Minister will be welcomed into Eden Gardens with the blowing of thousands of conch shells, after which Modi, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, will take a tour of the field in a golf cart.

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Ahead of the inauguration at 7 pm, cultural programmes, featuring 6,000 artists and 3,000 dhakis, will be held at Eden Gardens, sources said. There will also be a light and sound show and a drone show, followed by fireworks.