Laser shows, 6000 performers: Preparations on to welcome PM Modi at Eden Gardens

2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 04:58 PM IST
PM Modi will be welcomed into Eden Gardens with the blowing of thousands of conch shells, after which Modi, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, will take a tour of the field in a golf cart. (File photo)
The Prime Minister will be welcomed into Eden Gardens with the blowing of thousands of conch shells, after which Modi, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, will take a tour of the field in a golf cart.
Ahead of the inauguration at 7 pm, cultural programmes, featuring 6,000 artists and 3,000 dhakis, will be held at Eden Gardens, sources said. There will also be a light and sound show and a drone show, followed by fireworks.
Sanjay Das, treasurer of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said, “We will make the arrangements as the administration wants. This is the first time the country’s Prime Minister is coming to Eden.”
On Friday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) held a meeting with the state administration where a presentation of the entire programme was shown to the participants. According to sources, CAB president Sourav Ganguly, CAB Treasurer Sanjay Das, the state’s Additional Chief Secretary, Kolkata City Police Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials and Tourism Department officials were present in the meeting.
According to CAB sources, around 35,000 spectators, including 2,500 VVIPs, are expected to attend the programme at Eden Garden.
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With only two weeks left for Mahalaya, preparations have already begun, though sources stated there will be no restrictions on entry and exit at Eden Gardens for now. However, on the day of the event, no one will have access to the two floors of the Club House and the Press Box at the stadium.
Another highlight of the event will be a musical concert, featuring composer Shantanu Maitra, Shaan, Lagnajita, Antara Mitra, and Kaushiki Chakraborty. Bengali band ‘Dohar’ and Bengali folk music artists are also expected to perform.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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