After 5 years, PM Modi to return to Brigade Parade Ground for mega rally as BJP sets eyes on Bengal polls

PM Modi's likely visit follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s trip to ISKCON Mayapur this week, signalling a massive push by the BJP as the 2026 Assembly polls approach.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataFeb 16, 2026 03:11 PM IST
PM Modi SpeechPM Modi's visit to Bengal will be part of the BJP's several outreach programmes ahead of the Assembly polls (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal in the second week of March and hold a public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of the Assembly polls, according to BJP sources. Modi last addressed the public at the Brigade Parade Ground in March 2021 before the previous Assembly polls.

A senior party leader said, “A proposal has been submitted for the Prime Minister’s visit.” According to sources, the tentative date being considered for the public meeting is March 15.

Modi’s likely visit comes in the backdrop of the approaching Assembly polls in the state and will follow another high-profile visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah this Wednesday.

According to sources, Shah is expected to arrive at Kolkata airport around 1.30 pm. From there, he will take a helicopter to Mayapur, where he is scheduled to participate in several programs at the ISKCON temple. It is reported that he will spend approximately two hours at ISKCON.

Sources indicated that Shah will participate in the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur at ISKCON in Mayapur.

Shah will first visit ISKCON’s Shankhabhavan, followed by Padmabhavan. There, he may hold a special meeting with saints and monks. After that meeting, the Union Home Minister will attend the 152nd birth anniversary programme of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur. It is also learnt that he may perform an aarti to Lord Krishna at the temple and seek Lord Krishna’s blessings.

The Nadia district administration and police have been alerted in view of the Home Minister’s visit. Security in and around the temple premises has also been tightened. Sources say that administrative officials have already begun inspections at various locations.

Story continues below this ad

According to BJP sources, the party is planning to hold rath yatras from various districts in South Bengal. A senior party leader indicated that the rath yatra will begin immediately after the Holi celebrations and will culminate at the Brigade Parade Ground on the day of PM Modi’s visit.

The leader said, “The rath yatra and the public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground are still in the planning stages. Leaders are meeting regularly to outline strategies and plans for the upcoming elections.”

BJP working on poll manifesto

The BJP is currently working on its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. This time, the party has engaged the public by collecting their opinions through a drop box system. Once the feedback is collected, the final manifesto will be prepared. In addition, the party is compiling a list of candidates for the elections.

A member of the state committee stated that the state leadership is diligently working to finalise the list of recommended party candidates for the 294 Assembly constituencies. Once completed, this list will be sent to the central leadership for a final decision.

Story continues below this ad

According to sources, the state unit will send two separate lists for each of the 294 Assembly constituencies to the party high command. One list will contain three preferred candidates, while the other will include three candidates who are not preferred.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement