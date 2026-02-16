After 5 years, PM Modi to return to Brigade Parade Ground for mega rally as BJP sets eyes on Bengal polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal in the second week of March and hold a public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of the Assembly polls, according to BJP sources. Modi last addressed the public at the Brigade Parade Ground in March 2021 before the previous Assembly polls.

A senior party leader said, “A proposal has been submitted for the Prime Minister’s visit.” According to sources, the tentative date being considered for the public meeting is March 15.

Modi’s likely visit comes in the backdrop of the approaching Assembly polls in the state and will follow another high-profile visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah this Wednesday.

According to sources, Shah is expected to arrive at Kolkata airport around 1.30 pm. From there, he will take a helicopter to Mayapur, where he is scheduled to participate in several programs at the ISKCON temple. It is reported that he will spend approximately two hours at ISKCON.

Sources indicated that Shah will participate in the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur at ISKCON in Mayapur.

Shah will first visit ISKCON’s Shankhabhavan, followed by Padmabhavan. There, he may hold a special meeting with saints and monks. After that meeting, the Union Home Minister will attend the 152nd birth anniversary programme of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur. It is also learnt that he may perform an aarti to Lord Krishna at the temple and seek Lord Krishna’s blessings.

The Nadia district administration and police have been alerted in view of the Home Minister’s visit. Security in and around the temple premises has also been tightened. Sources say that administrative officials have already begun inspections at various locations.

According to BJP sources, the party is planning to hold rath yatras from various districts in South Bengal. A senior party leader indicated that the rath yatra will begin immediately after the Holi celebrations and will culminate at the Brigade Parade Ground on the day of PM Modi’s visit.

The leader said, “The rath yatra and the public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground are still in the planning stages. Leaders are meeting regularly to outline strategies and plans for the upcoming elections.”

BJP working on poll manifesto

The BJP is currently working on its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. This time, the party has engaged the public by collecting their opinions through a drop box system. Once the feedback is collected, the final manifesto will be prepared. In addition, the party is compiling a list of candidates for the elections.

A member of the state committee stated that the state leadership is diligently working to finalise the list of recommended party candidates for the 294 Assembly constituencies. Once completed, this list will be sent to the central leadership for a final decision.

According to sources, the state unit will send two separate lists for each of the 294 Assembly constituencies to the party high command. One list will contain three preferred candidates, while the other will include three candidates who are not preferred.