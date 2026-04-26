‘TMC’s ego shattered in phase 1’: PM Modi predicts landmark BJP win in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing offensive against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Bangaon on Sunday, claiming the ruling party has already suffered a decisive setback in the opening round of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive rally in the North 24 Parganas district, Modi said, “In the first phase of the election, the TMC’s ego was shattered. Now, the second phase will ensure a landmark victory for the BJP.” His remarks come as the state prepares for the final leg of the two-phase election, with polling for the remaining 142 seats scheduled for April 29.

PM took a sharp jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s governance, alleging a total breakdown of law and order. “In their Maha Jungle Raj, even the smallest goons and local leaders behave as if they are the government themselves,” he said, suggesting a lack of accountability across the state administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to the ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji at Matua Thakur Temple in Thakurnagar before his poll rally in the area, in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to the ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji at Matua Thakur Temple in Thakurnagar before his poll rally in the area, in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo)

He questioned the TMC’s founding slogan of “Maa, Maati, Maanus” (mother, land, people), accusing the party of abandoning its own ideals. “They no longer use the slogan because their actions contradict it. They have made mothers cry, handed over the Maati to syndicates and infiltrators, and forced the Maanus of Bengal to migrate in search of work,” Modi alleged.

PM Modi launched a sharp attack on Banerjee’s governance, alleging that even low-level leaders and “goons” behave as if they were in power under the current system. He suggested that this reflects a breakdown in governance and accountability in the state.“In their Maha Jungle Raj, the smallest goons and leaders think they are the government. “

PM Modi also questioned the TMC’s founding slogan of “Maa, Maati, Maanus”, saying the party no longer uses it because its actions contradict those ideals. He accused the government of failing on all three fronts, claiming that mothers have faced atrocities, land has been misused, and people have been forced to migrate. ”They have made mothers cry, Mati was given to syndicate and infiltrators, and the ppl of Bengal have been forced to migrate.”

Farmer welfare

Focusing on the agrarian heartland, PM Modi highlighted the BJP’s commitment to the jute sector, a critical lifeline for the Hooghly belt. He said that over the last 11 years, the Centre has doubled the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for jute and tripled government procurement.

Story continues below this ad

He cited the 100 per cent mandatory jute packaging rule for foodgrains and the ban on single-use plastics as efforts to boost demand for Bengal’s mills.

“The area around the Hooghly River was once a hub for mills and factories, but now they are under lock and key. From Bongaon to Barrackpore, factories have shut down while only one ‘industry’ has flourished: the syndicate of cut-money and commissions,” he claimed.

Urging for a “Paltano Dorkar” (need for change), PM Modi invoked Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, telling the crowd, “Netaji said, ‘Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.’ Today, I ask for your vote to free Bengal from the TMC.”

Reaching out to the Matua and Namasudra communities, a decisive voting bloc in Bangaon, PM Modi drew a parallel between the origins of the Ganga and the BJP. “Just as Gangotri is the source of the Ganga, the Jana Sangh is the origin of the BJP, and it originated right here in Bengal with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.”

Guarantees for refugees, warning for infiltrators

Story continues below this ad

He issued a guarantee to refugee families regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “To every Matua and Namasudra family, I say: you will get citizenship, a permanent address, and every right an Indian citizen holds.”

In contrast, he issued a final ultimatum to undocumented migrants. “I warn the infiltrators with a firm hand. Those who illegally entered Bengal with fake documents must leave by April 29. After the results on May 4, every infiltrator will be driven out. The TMC will no longer be able to protect you,” he warned.

Following the Bangaon rally, PM Modi travelled to Arambagh for another public meeting before concluding his day with his first major roadshow in Kolkata, travelling from B K Pal Avenue to Khanna Crossing.

With 152 seats already decided in the first phase on April 23, all eyes are now on the April 29 polling. The vote count is scheduled for May 4.