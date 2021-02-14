PM likely to visit state on February 22, says BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bengal again on February 22, a state BJP leader said on Saturday. Modi will hold a public meeting in Hooghly district and is likely to attend government programmes afterwards. On February 19, Modi is scheduled to virtually attend the convocation of Visva-Bharati University (VBU).

State BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee, who inspected the venue of the PM’s proposed rally in Hooghly district, said, “We have inspected several grounds today for the rally. The PM will come to Bengal on February 22. Besides attending government functions, Modi ji will attend political programmes. Besides him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president JP Nadda will also visit the state again.”

According to him, Shah will come to Bengal on February 18 and flag off the fifth phase of the party’s ‘Parivartan yatra’ from Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. Meanwhile, Nadda will visit Bengal on February 25. He is scheduled to attend an organisational meeting of the party and address a public meeting in south Bengal.