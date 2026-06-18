PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment Date 2026: When Will ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check the expected date, Status, and beneficiary list

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 23rd Installment Date 2026: know the expected release date, ₹2,000 payment status, beneficiary list, eligibility, and how to verify details online.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 07:52 PM IST
PM Kisan 23rd scheme,Union Minister said that in West Bengal alone, more than 45.35 lakh beneficiary farmers will receive an instalment of around Rs 907 crore. (File Photo)
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The 23rd instalment of ‘PM-KISAN’ – where farmers get Rs 2,000 thrice a year – is likely to be sent out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will give a historic gift of development schemes for farmers, livestock rearers, and youth in West Bengal,” Chouhan said.

According to a government press release, the Union Minister said that an investment of Rs 18,880 crore will reach the accounts of more than 9.44 crore farmers across the country. 

The scheme states that:

  • Around 45.35 lakh farmers will receive money.
  • Around ₹907 crore will be transferred directly into their bank accounts.
  • Since the scheme began, West Bengal farmers have received more than ₹15,055 crore under PM-KISAN.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that in West Bengal alone, more than 45.35 lakh beneficiary farmers will receive an instalment of around Rs 907 crore. 

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With this latest disbursement, the total amount distributed under the PM-KISAN scheme in the state will cross Rs 15,055 crore, while the total amount distributed across the country since the scheme’s launch in 2019 will exceed Rs 4.46 lakh crore.

The minister further announced that the PM will officially visit the West Bengal Hooghly district and will launch and inaugurate several projects related to agriculture, rural development, fisheries, roads, railways, and animal husbandry. 

According to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, these projects are aimed at helping farmers, creating jobs, and improving infrastructure in the state. 

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(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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